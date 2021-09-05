SHINee’s Key Announces Solo Comeback Schedule With Mini Album ‘BAD LOVE’

SHINee’s Key has announced the schedule for his solo comeback that fans have been waiting for.

Right at midnight Monday (06/09), Key announced that he would be releasing his first solo mini album titled ‘BAD LOVE‘ on September 27, 2021 at 18:00 KST.

Along with the announcement, Key uploaded a teaser photo that invited many question marks from fans.

Previously Key had revealed a pre-release song titled ‘Hate That…’ which he sang with SNSD’s Taeyeon.

Are you looking forward to Key’s solo comeback with his first mini album?