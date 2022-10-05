SHINee’s Chae Soo Bin and Minho develop an ambiguous relationship while trying to survive in the fashion industry in the teaser of the drama “Fairy Tale”

“Fabulous” featuring Chae Soo Bin and Minho from SHINee unveiled a new teaser!

“The Fabulous” from Netflix tells about the work, passion, romance and friendship of young men and women who have devoted themselves to the fashion industry. It will show their struggle for survival in the competitive fashion world and their vibrant and passionate daily life in the country’s most fashionable industry.

Chae Soo Bin will play Pyo Ji Eun, the manager of a luxury brand PR agency. As a person who has loved beautiful things since childhood, she is struggling to survive in the fashion industry, which she has wanted to be a part of all her life.

Minho will be a freelance photo retoucher Ji Woo Min, who has everything from looks to abilities. The only thing he lacks is passion, and he is not one of those who are bound by work or love. With Pyo Ji Eun, he maintains a relationship that fluctuates somewhere between friendship and the beginning of an affair.

The new teaser highlights the chaos and glamour of the fashion industry and its extravagant events. After work, Pyo Ji Eun and Ji Woo Min enjoy a stormy night, but Pyo Ji Eun shrugs off rumors that they are more than friends.

Check out the funny teaser below!

The Fabulous will be available worldwide on November 4th!