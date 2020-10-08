SHINee: Key is finally returning from military service

Key, a member of the popular K-pop band SHINee, has been officially relieved of his mandatory military service duties.

Key, a member of the popular K-pop band SHINee, has officially been relieved of his mandatory military service duties. The news was confirmed by Key himself on his official Instagram profile.

Along with that, Key also addressed his fans by sharing a touching audio message on SHINee’s official website and Instagram identifier.

SHINee’s Key touches his fans

To celebrate the occasion, Key thanked all of her fans and expressed that the day she thought would never come has finally become a great reality. He assured fans that he is back and is completely “healthy.”

He ‘diligently’ thanks all of his fans who waited patiently for the musician to return. In the shared audio, he said:

“Hello everyone, it’s Key! The day has finally come that I never thought would come for me. I’m back and healthy, and I want to sincerely thank everyone for waiting for me. I’ll be diligently preparing so that I can greet you all with various promotions soon, so please look forward to it. Once again, thanks for waiting. See you again with bright and happy smiles very soon, see you! ”

The singer enlisted for his mandatory military service and his discharge date was expected to be October 7, which eventually came true.

For those of you who still don’t know, compulsory military service in South Korea has existed since 1957, after which all male citizens in the age group 18-28 must perform compulsory military service.

Now, the popular K-pop musician has announced that he has been officially discharged from his military service. Key was the second SHINee member to enlist in the military draft after leader Onew, who was also discharged, earlier this year, Soompi reported.

While sharing the news, Key shared an image in which he can be seen dressed in his military uniform. Waving as the camera captures him, Key also holds a goodbye cake in his hand.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Key has worn a black mask as a precautionary measure to avoid coming into contact with the virus. However, he lowered his mask just to pose for the photo.




