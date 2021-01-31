SHINee is Confirmed Comeback in February 2021

SHINee has finally been confirmed that they will make a comeback in the near future. The good news was announced by SHINee members in the program ‘The Ringtone: SHINee is Back’ on Sunday.

Through the event, SHINee members talked about their latest album, delivered a solo performance and the song “Good Evening“, as well as performed their new b-side song “Marry You“.

SHINee then announced to fans that they would make a comeback with their seventh full album on February 22, 2021.

This will be the first full album released by SHINee in the past few years, since the last full album “The Story of Light” was released in 2018.

Are you ready to welcome SHINee’s return with the newest album in the South Korean music industry?