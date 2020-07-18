Shin Minah reveals evidence of harassment from her former ILUV classmates

Shin Minah, a former idol from ILUV shared how her bandmates treated her. Shin Minah , a former member of the ILUV group reveals evidence of the harassment she received from her former colleagues.

Recently some idols of the K-pop have raised their voices to reveal to the public the harassment suffered by their companions of group , the company that represents or sasaeng fans.

Social media is a great platform for idols from various groups to immediately communicate with their fans around the world, regardless of distance or language, the followers of these artists always show their support.

But social apps are also a means of revealing some awkward events, such as in the case of star Shin Minah, a former member of the K-pop girl group ILUV .

Through Instagram a fan asked Shin Minah if he had ever been harassed by someone, the idol revealed that her fellow ex of group had harassed physically and mentally. WKS ENE, ILUV company in a statement denied the allegations.

Gahyun , who was part of the official ILUV lineup , claimed that what Minah said was true. As proof of the bullying Shin Minah suffered , the idol posted an image of a letter from a Japanese fan, in the description she explained:

Before stopping my promotions, this is a letter from a fan from Japan, but I was not at that time because I was ill, the members of the group took photos with letters from fans on their official Instagram .

Afterward, I couldn’t find the fan’s letter no matter how much I searched for it, but I didn’t ask because they generally don’t respond to me. Then I found her in the trash can. You can find the picture on the official account Instagram from ILUV .

The members of ILUV have not spoken about this letter , nor has the company expressed its position before this new publication and statement by its former representative Shin Minah.

Recently, AOA leader Jimin publicly apologized to former groupmate Mina for her behavior, but the rapper received new allegations.



