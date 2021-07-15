Shin Megami Tensei V Wins Trailer Showing More of The Story

Shin Megami Tensei V: Today (15), Atlus released a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V on its YouTube channel, showing more of the history of the new game in the franchise. Check it out below:

The plot will follow the journey of a high school student, who after being trapped in a collapsed tunnel, ends up in a mysterious desert and is attacked by demons. Fortunately, the protagonist is saved by the mysterious Aogami, who merges with the young man to form the entity known as Nahobino, a being who is neither human nor demon, but who possesses the ability to face demons and even make them his partners. .

Using this power, he will need to fight alongside his companions to save a desolate Tokyo – now known as Da’at – from the evil creatures that plague the place. Difficult choices will have to be made, but they must be considered very carefully, as they will affect the possible endings of this conflict between gods and demons.

To the delight of fans, classic figures from previous games will be back, such as: Alice, Jack Frost, Molek and many others. But the cool thing is that we can also expect new creatures conceived by character designer Masayuki Doi, who has worked with Atlus since 2000’s Persona 2: Eternal Punishment.

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on November 12, 2021 for Nintendo Switch.

