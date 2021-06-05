Shin Megami Tensei V Has Release Date and Leaked Details

Shin Megami Tensei V: Fans of Shin Megami Tensei, get ready: some information that appeared on the network gives clues that Shin Megami Tensei V should hit stores this year, in addition to having had many other details leaked on the network. This information accidentally appeared on the game’s official website, and was deleted shortly thereafter.

Starting with the game’s arrival date in stores, the page stated that it would be available to the public on November 11th. It is not known, however, if it is only valid for Japan or if this is the day when all fans of the series around the globe will have the chance to enjoy this new adventure.

As for the story, the site informs that the main character is a student with an ordinary life who has his journey changed when he comes in contact with another world called Da’ath. There, he eventually merges with a mysterious man and assumes the identity of Naobino.

It was also mentioned that during the wanderings in this new world the player will have the chance to confront about 200 different demons, some of which are already known and others completely unheard of. It will be possible to use the power of these creatures in confrontations, or even further strengthen Naobino’s abilities.

It is noteworthy that, being a Switch exclusive game, there is a chance that more details of Shin Megami Tensei V will be released at Nintendo’s presentation that will take place at E3 2021 on June 15th. Excited to know what’s next? Leave your opinion in the space for comments.