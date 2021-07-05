Shin Megami Tensei V Has New Trailer Focused On Lilim

Shin Megami Tensei V: Continuing the disclosures regarding Shin Megami Tensei V, the network received a new video focused on one of the demons that we can recruit for the team: Lilim.

The character in question is already an old acquaintance of fans of the series, and the recording below shows how she will be summoned for battles. In addition, we also have the chance to see Ose in the fights, as well as a quick preview of what the next video released will be like.

See the latest trailer below:

It is noteworthy that more than 200 demons have been confirmed for the new game, 14 of which have already been seen in videos: Jack Frost, Amanozako, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Angel, Daimon, Mermaid, Mandrake, Arioch, Kumbhanda, Feng Huang, Inugami, Turdak, Fafnir and Mothman.

Shin Megami Tensei V is a Switch-exclusive game, and will be available across the globe from November 12th.