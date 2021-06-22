Shin Megami Tensei V Gets New Trailer And Special Edition

Shin Megami Tensei V: We know that Shin Megami Tensei V fans are more than eager to get their hands on the new RPG in the franchise, but at least there are some pretty interesting news being revealed as we wait for its release. Atlus recently revealed that the game will have a special edition, in addition to the pre-order bonuses you can purchase by purchasing the game in advance.

Starting with the bonus, you can say that Atlus has spared no efforts to make the pre-order something more interesting for fans of the series, since whoever buys the physical version this way will also receive a beautiful metallic cover. It is important to make clear that this steelbook will only be available to those who purchase the title at certain US retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop.

The special edition goes a little further and delivers premium treatment to players willing to pay twice as much as the regular version. For $120, you get the physical version of the game, the metallic cover, the soundtrack on two discs, a collectible box, a thematic notebook with 100 pages and a very nice little backpack.

If you’re in the mood for even more Shin Megami Tensei V news, the developer has also prepared an unpublished trailer that you can check out in the video below: