Shin Megami Tensei V Arrives at Switch in November

Shin Megami Tensei V: After a long time waiting for news about Shin Megami Tensei V, today (15), during Nintendo’s E3 2021 broadcast, the game has a November 12 release date and a new gameplay trailer, check out below:

