Shin Megami Tensei The Ganja Nose Trailers Is A Gameplay of Ez 2021

Shin Megami Tensei V finally had more details released during the presentation of Nintendo Direct held last Tuesday (15), and if you liked what you saw during the day, it still reserved more content during Nintendo Treehouse.

The recording you can see below is about 19 minutes long, with much of that time focused on demonstrating the gameplay of the new entry in the franchise. In addition to combat, we can see some of the creatures that we will have the chance to recruit for the team and their powers in battle, as well as some other elements.

Added to this, two other trailers were also made available that give an extra idea of ​​the game’s setting and plot, one entirely in English and the other intended for the Japanese market (but still, you can get an idea of ​​what happens next) .

Finally, this Wednesday (16) marked the holding of an official Atlus broadcast to give even more details about the game. See below what happened in the presentation that lasted almost two hours:

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released exclusively for Switch on November 12th.