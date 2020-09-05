Atlus has just released a trailer that recapitulates the story of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD. For those who were not yet on the inside, the game will be released later this year in the West. Those who live on this side of the world will have to wait until 2021 to play.

Although the video is in Japanese, we can check out a little more of the gameplay and characters, especially Dante, from Devil May Cry, which had already been confirmed in the game as part of a DLC.

We don’t have a localized video yet, not even in English, which makes it difficult to understand in general, but we can see that some Japanese voice actors were cast, among them Tomokazu Sugita, who worked on Final Fantasy 7 Remake and did the voice of Jesse in The Last of Us Part II.

The original game was released for PS2 in 2003 and tells the story of a student who ends up becoming a Demifiend after a series of events. After seeing himself in an unknown place called Vortex World, he will need to establish a new world.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will be released on October 29 in Japan and in 2021 in the West for Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD trailer focuses on the game’s story via Voxel



