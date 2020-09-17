Shin Megami Tensei III HD Remaster new details

Atlus released new images and details of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster, this time presenting some gameplay screenshots and the main elements that can be found in the game, being decisive for the development of the plot and the decisions made by the player.

Among the novelties, the Reasons system will be one of the key items for the reconstruction of history in Shin Megami Tensei III. According to the developer, the decision for different world philosophies should be essential for the game’s progression, counting on confrontations based on ideological clashes that will place the protagonist to determine which path he should choose.

The game will have 8 different Reasons, each sponsored by a specific demon and able to lead the player to follow an inner path. Thus, the creation of a new world should be based on the way the protagonist will consider his personal laws, having direct consequences on relationships and determining the various possible endings in the game.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will feature six different districts, each containing its own institution based on the precepts of Reason that prevail at the site. Completely altered after The Conception, an apocalyptic event that turned the world into ruins, the districts became zones of battle and terror.



