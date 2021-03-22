Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster, listed

If information that recently appeared on the ESRB website (the American rating agency) turns out to be confirmed at some point, PC owners will have a chance to enjoy the journey present in Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster.

Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster for Windows has popped up on ESRBhttps://t.co/Pn33YiID4z pic.twitter.com/bowlM8qeRL — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 19, 2021

Although it does not contain details of the release date or anything like that, the ESRB page has a detailed description of the type of content that the public can expect within the game, as well as its rating indicative of a game recommended for people older than 17 years.

It is worth remembering that, so far, Atlus has not yet commented on the launch of the game on computers, so we should still wait a little longer until such an announcement is made in an official manner.