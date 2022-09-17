Shikimori’s November Graduation Party “Not Just a Cutie” has been Announced

Fans of the spring romantic anime Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, released in the spring of 2022, will be pleasantly surprised that the series comes out of the woodwork with an announcement of an upcoming event for special guests. The performance of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie “1000% Prom Night” will be held at Kawaguchi Comprehensive Cultural Center Lilia with the participation of anime actors, as well as performers of the opening theme music as guests.

The announcement is accompanied by a key image in which Shikimori and company are dressed to the nines, showing that the upcoming event will be auspicious. 1000% graduation party is scheduled for November 20.

This event was announced today, September 1, on the official Twitter account of the series. The guest list includes the entire main cast, including Saori Onishi, who plays Shikimori; voice actor Izumi Shuichiro Umeda; Misato Matsuoka, who played Nekozaki; Rina Hidaka as the persistent Hachimitsu; My Hero Academia star Nobuhiko Okamoto, who played Inuzuka, and, finally, Ayaka Fukuhara, Shikimori’s rival, who became Kamiya’s friend. Along with the main cast, performers of musical themes Yuki Nakashima and Nasuo were invited to the prom.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is an anime adaptation of the comedy-romantic manga of the same name by author Keigo Maki, which has 14 volumes in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket from 2019 to the present, and the anime was released from April to July 2022.

The series was long-awaited before its release in the spring of 2022, and the main character was proclaimed the predecessor of the unofficial title “waif of the season”. The anime loosely adapts material from the manga with reinterpreted timelines and character roles, and it was produced by Doga Kobo Studio.

The series is about Izumi, a high school student who is prone to bouts of unexplained failures, and his relationship with the most popular girl in school, Shikimori. Izumi thinks his girlfriend is very cute, but whenever he gets into trouble, Shikimori becomes an incredibly cool heartthrob, from which his heart freezes. The biggest attraction of the series is its heroine, who does everything, she is so cool that everyone can’t help but fall in love with her. Shikimori’s film “Not Just a Cutie”, which has received recognition for depicting healthy relationships and the refreshing masculinity of the protagonist Izumi, is recommended to fans of romantic comedies who can boast of something special.

Source: Crunchyroll