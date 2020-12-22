Shigeru Miyamoto announced that he is a fan of SEGA

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the Super Mario Bros. series, The Legend of Zelda and many others, revealed some very curious details about his private life, among them the fact that his own children liked more than playing competitive games!

During the 1980s and 1990s, Nintendo and SEGA led the biggest battle between producers in the history of the industry, entitled to super aggressive marketing and an unprecedented technological race in what became known as Console Wars.

Asked what video game celebrity life is like and what his family’s relationship with games is like, Miyamoto said that “as far as my kids are concerned, I was lucky that they always had a great relationship with games. I never had to be too rigid or take video games from them. ”

“They understood that the video games were mine and that they were borrowing them, so I could take it back whenever I wanted if they didn’t follow the rules. So when the weather was good, I always motivated them to go outside and play. lots of SEGA games, by the way! ”

When the interviewer asked for more details, Miyamoto laughed and said he was not jealous of them. “It inspired me to work even harder to try to make them prefer the games I played. They liked racing games a lot, like Out Run, but they also played Space Harrier a lot.”

