Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters Metaverse Ecosystem! Shiberse is Coming

Popular prank currency Shiba Inu has officially announced its plans to enter the metaverse ecosystem with an announcement made the other day. Shiba Inu announced the metaverse project, which will be shaped around the ecosystem of crypto money, with the share he shared on Twitter yesterday evening.

Shiba Inu Announces Native Metaverse: “Shiberse”

Shiba Inu (SHIB) made a new post on his official Twitter account the other day. With this sharing, Shiba Inu announced that they have entered the Metaverse ecosystem and that they have developed a project called “Shiberse”.

This announcement by the popular joke currency was accompanied by a cartoonized picture of a Shiba Inu dog holding a hammer in its mouth in the middle of the forest.

As seen in the posted tweet, the graphics look great and very detailed. So much so that everything from the close-up of the leaves to the trees in the background indicates that it is a work of art.

However, while Shiba Inu has yet to reveal much about the project, the development team has stated that it will reveal more details soon.

Unlike its biggest competitor, DOGE, the leading prank currency continues to grow and expand the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Although Dogecoin spearheaded the meme coin run in 2021, SHIB seems to be working towards major improvements in 2022.

What is “Shiberse”?

“Shiberse” is Shiba Inu’s official new metaverse project that has been excited for a while and is intended to be an “immersive experience” for users. “Shiberse” could also be a project with some of the latest cutting-edge metaverse graphics ever meant to be an experience to remember.

SHIB has made it their goal to provide real-world use cases and benefits to their users, and the popular prank currency has been at the forefront of the industry for some time now.

As of the time of writing, the popular joke currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to trade at $ 0.000020, down 1.05% according to CoinMarketCap data.