Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters Another Company’s Portfolio!

Canes has partnered with BitPay to enable cryptocurrency payments. Among the cryptocurrencies that will be accepted is the Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is entering the portfolio of a new company!

The Carolina Hurricanes, a professional ice hockey team based in North Carolina, will accept crypto payments on e-commerce platforms in partnership with BitPay. Crypto enthusiasts will be able to purchase various commercial products with accepted tokens. A spokesperson for the team has confirmed that the best performing cryptocurrency of the year, Shiba Inu, will be among the available payment options.

BitPay added support for the most popular meme coin in early December, providing massive adoption pressure. The leading crypto payment processor also supports Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Wrapp Bitcoin, Ether and various stablecoins. Don Waddell, general manager of Carolina Hurricanes, stated that Canes fans have added crypto payments to improve the shopping experience and make the team part of the crypto community.

By partnering with BitPay, we can have a presence in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market and give our fans greater payment flexibility.

SHIB opens up to the world: Here are the companies that accept it!

Despite not having any household names, the Hurricanes are currently the second best performing team of the 2021-22 National Hockey League (NHL) season. With an Elo rating of 1576, it is only behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. They are currently the third favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The famous company Newegg added Shiba Inu as a payment option in early December. Travala, a crypto-focused travel company that supports more than two million hotels worldwide, also allowed its customers to pay with SHIB this month. Cinema giant AMC will adopt the cryptocurrency in early 2022.