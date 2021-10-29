Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comment from 3 Times Knowing Analyst!

Michael McGlone, Bloomberg’s leading commodity strategist, tweeted about the possible outcome of Bitcoin in the current frenzy around the “Dogecoin killer” SHIB and the Shiba Inu token. Mike McGlone knew $10,000, $12,000, and $50,000 in Bitcoin.

“Risk aversion sentiment is likely to solidify Bitcoin’s status”

Bloomberg’s chief commodities expert tweeted that the Shiba Inu “has some brilliance in design and marketing for NGU.” However, Michael McGlone stated that since SHIB is a speculative meme coin, he thinks risk-averse investor sentiment will dominate the cryptocurrency market, making the leading crypto’s position stronger than it is now. The expert also shared a chart where SHIB’s price curve coincides with Ethereum’s upward trajectory, calling Ethereum a “Shiba Inu facilitator”.

#Dogecoin copycat #ShibaInu has some brilliance in design and marketing for NGU (Number Go Up) technology, but when the game is up for the speculative meme token, risk-off sentiment is likely to prevail in the crypto market and solidify #Bitcoin's status. pic.twitter.com/vtvH33zzdo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) October 29, 2021

David Gokhshtein: Robinhood needs to finally list Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Another crypto community influencer, PAC Protocol founder and former US politician David Gokhshtein, wrote on his Twitter page that Robinhood should finally list SHIB, which will quickly move both it and Dogecoin into action. According to David Gokhshtein, this is because regular retail investors are currently looking for meme cryptos, not “blue chips” to invest in:

In my opinion, if Robinhood lists SHIB, you will also see the DOGE rocket. I believe people are currently looking for meme coins rather than “blue chips”.