Shiba Inu Doesn’t Stop: Web3 Platform Adds SHIB to Cart!

Recently, PayBolt, a web3 crypto payment gateway offering lightning fast and rewarding trading, announced that they have added support for Shiba Inu (SHIB) on its platform. Now, with PayBolt’s system, users will be able to make purchases using SHIB tokens.

PayBolt announced in a tweet that it added SHIB to its payment option basket. Now, SHIB holders can use PayBolt’s system to buy coffee, dinner, clothing, electronics or anything else they need in exchange for SHIB tokens. PayBolt is a Web3 cross-chain cryptocurrency payment ecosystem built for commerce only. Crypto payment gateway receives payment from customers in the form of crypto. It delivers payments to traders without the need for independent third parties such as trustees, processors, clearinghouses, exchanges, exchange organizations to verify information.

PayBolt uses the native PAY token with cross-chain bridging capabilities to provide lightning-fast transactions. PAY token is based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC BEP-20). In addition, the company aims to reach 1 million traders and strengthen its trading volume of $ 100 billion through the cryptocurrency payment ecosystem by the end of 2025.

SHIB burning continues

In addition to all this, the burning of the Shiba Inu continues at full speed and attracts serious attention. More and more community-led initiatives are pouring in to contribute to the SHIB burning, and everyone has the same dream to raise the price of SHIB to the 1 cent mark. There is even a name for this dream: “1CentDream”.

As reported by Somanews, the latest NOWPayments launched the new burn mechanism for SHIB and LEASH using the on-demand burn feature on traders’ dashboards. Also, over the past two days, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency’s burn rate has soared over 12,000 percent. Over 2.2 billion tokens have been burned in the past few days. It is worth noting that token burns are done by sending SHIB to inaccessible addresses and effectively removing the tokens from circulation.