Shiba Inu Bomb Brought News: There Will Be More!

According to the latest Twitter post by Shibburn, more projects will be released soon that burn popular meme coin Shiba Inu tokens.

Burning parties in full swing as Shiba Inu releases new projects

In the statement made by Shibburn on his official Twitter account, the following statements were included:

Stay tuned for more projects to be released soon! …and of course we thought outside the box. 1.3 thousand dollars in 3 days. If this continues like this, it will be an interesting month. More updates coming to http://shibburn.com next week.

While highlighting the progress made in SHIB burning since early February, Shibburn says more updates are expected to begin next week. Cryptokoin.com previously reported that Steven Cooper, owner of Bigger Entertainment, mentioned that SHIB developers are working to create new mechanisms that will create more ways to burn SHIB.

Shiba Inu has recently announced that it has partnered with an Italian fast food restaurant called Welly’s to drive SHIB adoption and burn more tokens. While explaining the partnership, Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama stated that other combustion mechanisms need to be uncovered, saying:

In essence, Shib is a payment method in store. However, Shib is also incinerated by Shibarium processes, followed by continued use of Shibarium and Bone.

According to the latest tweets by Shibburn, a total of 55,583,177 SHIB tokens have been burned in the past 24 hours and eight transactions have taken place. So far, a total of 410.3 trillion SHIB tokens (41.0302) have been burned from the one quadrillion initial supply.

In addition, a total of 1.3 billion SHIB tokens were burned in 293 transactions in January. Steven Cooper, owner of the Bigger Entertainment crypto record label, which organizes regular SHIB cremations, mentioned the next cremation party on February 14 in his recent tweets. The crypto record label CEO is also making an announcement with Clay Hughes, a singer/songwriter from Kansas City, to support a SHIB burn next week.