Shiba Inu Announces Project To Compete With Metaverse Giants!

Shiba Inu developers made an important statement. It will compete with metaverse coin projects such as Shiba Inu Lands, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and CryptoVoxels.

Shiba Inu developers have made an important statement!

Shiba Inu developers have stepped up their metaverse game by announcing a new project called Shiba Lands. Shiba Lands will allow the purchase of digital real estate that will be available “very soon”. Owners of Doge Killer (LEASH), the native token of the decentralized exchange called ShibaSwap, will enter the initial sale phase, according to a system created by the developers. The rest of the land will open shortly after the first sale.

The developers recently announced the cryptocurrency’s entry into the metadata warehouse space. This will allow users to immerse themselves in a virtual world that will combine various elements of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The metadata of the cryptocurrency has been tentatively named the “Shibverse”. His real name is expected to be revealed by the team this month. The Shiba Inu team also provided information on the new partnerships in a recent blog post:

Finally, we are already discussing this project with some TOP partners. All so that this exciting new environment can be met with great energy and as intended…

Metaverse coin explosion continues unabated!

Metaverse-related tokens gained traction in early November following the rebranding of tech giant Facebook as Meta. MANA, the native token of Ethereum-based virtual reality platform Decentraland, has seen peaks along with other metaverse-related projects. Meta’s big bet on virtual reality has significantly increased demand for metaverse plots of land. A virtual piece of land in Decentraland sold for a dazzling $2.4 million in late November.

Rapper Snoop Dogg announced a partnership with The Sandbox, another leading metaverse platform, and someone spent $450,000 to become the star’s neighbor in the virtual world. Following Facebook’s lead, other big companies like Adidas, Walmart, and YouTube are also exploring the emerging metaverse as the newest trend in technology. Roblox CEO David Baszucki estimates that the metaverse market could reach $200 billion.