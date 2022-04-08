Shiba Inu announces: Big improvement this weekend!

In a recent blog post, the Shiba Inu team shared details about their much-discussed metaverse project called SHIB: The Metaverse, which will consist of 100,595 plots.

Shiba Inu launches Early Access to Land Offer this Weekend

Don’t forget to take a look at the Shiba metaverse guide that we have prepared for Somanews here. Unlocked land plots will be opened in stages according to the latest update; At the initial stage it will be divided into four layers (“Silver Fur”, “Golden Tail”, “Platinum Claw” and “Diamond Teeth”) and will be sold in 36,431 lots. Prices range from 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH depending on the level, as the team has indicated that they want to choose a neutral token for pricing.

Sale of land in SHIB: The Metaverse is completed in three stages

The first stage, the bidding process, marks the beginning of interaction with the first stage of the release stage for SHIB: Metaverse and the sale of land. The auction is expected to last three days or 72 hours from the start and include the earliest possible access to the land. On the eve of the three-day event, all trades will be carried out using Ethereum, while participants are expected to block their LEASH or Shiboshi NFT.

The second and third levels relate to conservative activity and open sale for those who cannot afford early access. It is expected that the event for the owners will last seven days and will begin immediately after the end of the auction. The final stage of the public sale is planned to be held after the first two stages, and participants will be able to purchase the remaining available land on the map at a fixed price and without having to block any assets of the siba-inu ecosystem.

The preparations Shibarium, SHI and Shibavers continue

Shibarium, SHIB: Level 2 (L2), where The Metaverse will be developed, and SHI, the Shiba ecosystem, are currently in development. It is reported that Shibarium is in the alpha phase and may soon enter the beta phase. The SHIB Burn portal may also be entering the final stage of its development. These projects (ShibaSwap 2.0, Shibarium, Shibverse) form an important part of the roadmap of the Shiba ecosystem until 2022.