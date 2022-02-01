Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Comment from US Politician!

The two biggest meme coins, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, have permeated American political discourse. According to the Arizona State Senator, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin represent freedom.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers claims in a tweet that she doesn’t understand these coins, but emphasizes freedom, arguing that people should be able to buy the cryptocurrencies they want. Wendy Rogers filed a bill last week in Arizona to make Bitcoin legal.

On Monday, the pro-Trump Republican, notorious for being part of the election rejection movement and making headline-grabbing provocative comments, also proposed exempting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from property taxes. Feeling left out, members of the XRP community began spamming Rogers’ Twitter account, mentioning the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency. The politician asked his followers a few questions about the controversial cryptocurrency.

Arizona State Senator fuels Ripple controversy

As expected, his tweet sparked another tired debate among Bitcoin and XRP proponents. On-chain analyst Dylan LeClair outraged the XRP Army, calling the cryptocurrency a “fraud.” Ripple has been sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its unregistered sales of XRP.

Rogers is not the only far-right politician trying to win over crypto investors. Republican Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was widely ridiculed on Twitter last month after he clumsily announced his support for the biggest cryptocurrency.