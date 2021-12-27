Shiba Inu and 5 Altcoins Join Susan G. Komen’s Portfolio!

An organization at the forefront of the battle against breast cancer now supports Shiba Inu, DOGE, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Susan G. Komen accepts Shiba Inu and these 6 coins!

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced that it is accepting cryptocurrencies in partnership with donation solution The Giving Block. The popular crypto charity platform accepts meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Dogelon Mars (ELON), as well as Gala (GALA), Orchid (OKT), and Civic (CVC). The foundation is named after model Susan Goodman Komen, who died of breast cancer at the age of 33 and passed away three years later. Her younger sister, Nancy Brinker, founded the organization in 1980.

Komen needs donations to provide health awareness education and fund breast cancer research. Its investment in research has exceeded $1.1 billion since 1982. Cryptocurrency holders are encouraged to donate crypto instead of cash as it is more tax efficient. It should be noted that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) classifies crypto as property for tax purposes.

The Giving Block has already partnered with hundreds of charities

Founded in 2018, The Giving Block has already partnered with hundreds of charities. Humanity Forward, a nonprofit founded by Andrew Yang, began accepting cryptocurrencies in May. Earlier this month, The Giving Block announced a new service that aims to streamline the cryptocurrency donation process for wealthy individuals. Last month, the popular charity platform also launched 15 new funds that organize nonprofits around their common cause to make it easier for donors to support them.