Shiba Coin Analyst Reviews! Shiba Coin Target Prices!

Shiba Inu (SHIB), who defeated Dogecoin and sat on the throne for a while, started to attack again. Will SHIB Coin, which found buyers at $0.000037 at the time of writing, make its investor smile again? Up-to-date price predictions with key support and resistance levels!

Shiba Coin Analyst Reviews!

The correction period that started in November last year has hurt SHIB token prices significantly. The pair lost 65% of its value and slackened to the 0.000031 support. However, the price is receiving reasonable demand pressure from the bottom support, which signals an impending rally. Also, the latest news for this token is positive. CoinJar, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, announced in its new announcement that it will list 6 cryptocurrencies, including SHIB.

Shiba Coin Target Prices!

The Shiba Inu fell to the critical support of $0.000031 and entered a tight consolidation. The token price has been hovering between $0.0000375 and this bottom support for more than three weeks. It experienced heavy selling pressure on December 20, which caused the price to see a new low of $0.000028. Fortunately, the bulls stepped in and turned the price with a Doji candle at the end of the day. Also, a strong attack has started towards the overhead resistance of $0.00003775.

Shiba Coin continues its bullish trend as it is trading above the 200 EMA. Also, the new rally retraces the 20 and 100 EMA lines. The daily Relative Strength Index (46) is showing an impressive recovery similar to price action. SHIB token price is showing a V-shaped recovery on this lower timeframe chart. The price, which broke the $0.000037 resistance at the time of writing, should stay here. If he can do that, he will have enough support to start a new rally.

The Moving average convergence divergence indicator for the 4-hour chart shows the MACD (blue) and signal (orange) lines crossing above the neutral zone recently, indicating a bullish momentum in price. If the price can continue its strong attack, it could climb above the $0.00055 level.