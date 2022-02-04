SHIB Whale Now Collects From These Altcoins!

The third largest Ethereum (ETH) whale tracked by WhaleStats, “Light” has decided to grow its portfolio with Loopring (LRC). The Ethereum whale, which holds more than 36 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to the on-chain detective, bought LRC for about $4 million on Feb.

Massive SHIB whale now collects Loopring (LRC)

Ranked #3 on WhaleStats’ list of the 1,000 largest Ethereum whales, “Light” spent $3,949,226 on the 78th largest cryptocurrency Loopring (LRC), according to CoinMarketCap data. That’s 4,530,000 LRCs. Loopring, an open protocol designed for the creation of DEX platforms, is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. The altcoin’s market cap is $1.16 billion, with 24-hour trading volume hovering around $213.9 million after a 18.11% drop.

Loopring (LRC) is trading at $0.8778, up slightly to 5.16% at the time of writing, according to CMC data. LRC found support at $0.8151 on January 22. Loopring, whose ICO was completed in 2017, was released on Ethereum two years later in 2019.

Altcoin portfolio of “Light”

The second largest meme-based crypto, Shiba Inu (SHIB), remains the largest investment by the whale named “Light”. According to data provided by WhaleStats, SHIB accounts for 21.92% of the whale portfolio, with 36,724,257,912,139 SHIBs at $777,452,540. Whale’s largest dollar-based token position, RON, occupies 36.57% of the total portfolio and is valued at $1,296,609,150. There is no regulated data on RON even on CoinMarketCap…

RON aims to be the platform for influencers and followers (sponsor and fan base). RON (RonCoin) is awarded along with BOSS apps for worldwide influencers and followers who are sponsors and fan bases of influencers.

SHIB price analysis

Analyst Akash Girimath determined the critical resistance level of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as $0.0000254 in the February 3 analyzes we quoted as Somanews. Any bounce above this level would bring total gains from 23% to 36% in a possible retest weekly timeframe to $0.0000283. On the downside, critical support levels are between $0.0000158 and $0.0000193.