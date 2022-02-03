SHIB Whale Identifies Its New Prey: Bought It From This Altcoin!

Shiba Inu (SHIB), which continues to collaborate with giant brands and keeps its community alive with recent NFT and metaverse announcements, is in the background today with a whale’s million-dollar purchase of Polymath (POLY) tokens.

Giant SHIB whale heads to Polymath (POLY)

Data provided by WhaleStats shows that a crypto whale with five trillion Shiba Inu has grown its wallet with a recent acquisition. According to a recent tweet, the whale, ranked 30th among the top 1,000 ETH wallets tracked by the whale detective, bought 2,810,227 POLYs equivalent to $1,170,285.

Polymath (POLY) is ranked 142nd on CoinMarketCap with a live market cap of $364,023,608. POLY is currently trading at $0.4101 and is up 2.55% in the last 24 hours. It also has a circulating supply of 898,550,830 POLY coins and a 24-hour trading volume of $67,341,516.

But detailed data provided by WhaleStats shows that the whale is still mostly betting on the Shiba Inu. Alongside the Twitter DAO, SHIB is seen as the largest cryptocurrency held for the whale in question, valued at five trillion tokens, or $94,180,784.

Shiba Inu announces big news

In a new Twitter post, SHIB announced its partnership with an Italian fast food restaurant called Welly’s. A complete rebrand is already underway, with Welly adopting the Shiba Inu dog as his new mascot and a new slogan about Ryoshi, the anonymous creator of the meme coin. The cuisine and marketing tactics were also changed. SHIB will be accepted in business alongside meme coin giant Dogecoin.

As Somanews reported, several tweets were shared recently that excited the Shiba Inu community. With a teaser showing the SHIB logo placed on various television screens, followed by two kitchen appliances, viewers were finally asked to guess the answer. Thousands of responses pointed to collaborations between SHIB and McDonald’s, Burger King or KFC. Earlier, the SHIB team described SHIBerse as an immersive experience for the metaverse and the Shiba Inu community.