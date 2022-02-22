SHIB, Not BTC: Whales Stocking These Altcoins Most!

According to statistics provided by WhaleStats, crypto whales most often stock an exchange token, rather than BTC or SHIB. In this article, let’s take a look at whale wallets with data from the WhaleStats platform, which surveys the 1,000 largest Ethereum whales.

Not SHIB or BTC, whales are accumulating these altcoins

Ethereum (ETH) is the cryptocurrency that whales HODL the most, according to WhaleStats data. At the same time, FTX Token (FTT), which has the largest dollar position among whales, ranks second in long-term whale wallets. The second largest dog-themed crypto by market cap, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in third place. In the past weeks, we’ve seen Ethereum whales buy massive amounts of SHIB and distribute them to anonymous wallets. USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) are the stablecoin giants of the list. In sixth place, we see BEST, the functional cryptocurrency of the BitPanda exchange, followed by OKB, the token of the OKEx exchange. Decentraland (MANA) ranks eighth on the HODL list of whales, while another exchange token CRO is ninth. As Somanews reported, Crypto.com exchange announced that CRO will now be called “Cronos”. Complementing the HODL list of whales is WBTC, a wrapped token on the Ethereum network.

Widely held token

INU, the governance token of Ethereum-based decentralized exchange UniSwap, is the largest cryptocurrency widely held in whale wallets, according to statistics provided by WhaleStats. UNI is trading at $8.87 at the time of writing and has lost more than 5% in the last 24 hours. Uniswap (UNI) is also the 26th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. We saw him in the top 10 for a long time in 2020.

Largest token position by dollar value

According to WhaleStats statistics, the largest token position of whales is FTX Token (FTT). FTT is fighting intensely with the Shiba Inu (SHIB) for this rank. From time to time, we can see that a large part of the whale portfolios are reserved for SHIB. FTT is on the decline in line with the corrective price movements felt throughout the market. The exchange token is down more than half at $85.02 on Sept. 9 ATH.