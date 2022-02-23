SHIB, Not BTC: BSC Whales Are Moving This Altcoin!

Cryptocurrency markets have turned red, but big investors, called whales, are not sitting idle. The Ukrainian crisis, FED pressure and many other developments negatively affect the stock markets and the Bitcoin chart, which moves in line with it. Bitcoin soon slackened from $44,000 to $36,000. This decrease has caused the altcoins that have not yet recovered to experience much more serious losses.

BSC Whales Move This Altcoin

A total of 414,000,000 Dogecoins have been transferred between anonymous wallets in the past few hours, as reported by the Dogecoin-focused crypto monitoring Twitter account @DogeWhaleAlert. This is worth roughly $54.20 million in fiat. Meanwhile, Dogecoin is returning to the list of assets actively bought by BSC whales, with the DOGE price dropping over 5%.

In the past six hours, the anonymous whales have processed more than 20 transactions carrying a total of 414 million DOGE tokens. Around 12 of them included 30 million Dogecoins each.

Dogecoin Whales Favorite Again

Meanwhile, Dogecoin has returned to the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies that the 1000 largest BSC whales have accumulated recently. DOGE, BNB, MATIC, Ethereum and a few popular stablecoins ahead of it are on this list. At the time of writing, Dogecoin (DOGE) finds buyers at $ 0.129. The price dropped as low as $0.123 in the last 24 hours.

On the four-hour chart, the RSI is below the neutral zone with 37. The price settled below the 200-day moving average ($0.144). If the $0.1239 support, which works today, is broken, the price could ease up to $0.1106. In the last few months, we have been warning investors that volatility may increase much more. In particular, investors who turned to margin transactions lost billions of dollars in the last 3 months, investors who could not build their investment strategies experienced a significant loss of capital. It is useful to warn again, you do not have to open positions and trade every day for every price movement. If your cryptocurrency investments turn into a gamble, losing money is a matter of time.