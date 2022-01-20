SHIB Leader: Shiba Inu Coming With Market Shaking News!

Shiba Inu leader Shytoshi Kusama announced that a deal that has excited and left the community excited is at the door. On the other hand, the number of wallets holding Shiba is on the rise, and the Shiba team shared that they spoke to the CoinMarketCap team about the latest incident regarding Wormhole contracts.

SHIB leader confirms market-shaking big idea

Shiba Inu’s mysterious developer, Shytoshi Kusama, said in a recent Twitter post that huge news for the meme token is at hand if an agreement is reached. In the tweet below, Shytoshi says he has forwarded an alleged idea that could shake up the cryptocurrency market to the Shiba Inu Core Team. However, no details on the “big idea” and its timing have yet been given. Shiba’s developer team had previously released a mysterious teaser, and it was predicted that it would enter the game market.

The SHIB leader also tweeted that “something” is being prepared for the ecosystem, again with an unclear image. In a Q&A on this post, Shiba’s official Discord moderator, Queenie, hinted that there’s a big surprise waiting for the community in the coming weeks. However, again, the community was left in suspense without further details.

Shiba Inu network metrics come alive

The number of SHIB wallets is quietly increasing, according to WhaleStats data. Network metrics are accelerating as the Shiba Inu community eagerly awaits the next big item in the SHIB ecosystem. The Shiba team recently announced that CoinMarketCap has reached out to the SHIB developer team and is in talks about its latest case regarding Wormhole contracts.

Shiba’s silence continues

SHIB price is trading around $0.0000027 at the time of writing, after the corrective price action of the last days. According to CMC data, it has remained stable in the last 24 hours and has lost 13% compared to last week. Whale tracker WhaleStats shows that the Shiba Inu has been scattered across a total of 1,149,048 wallets. SHIB currently accounts for 13.4% of the total assets of the 1,000 largest Ethereum whales, with $1.4 billion in token positions.