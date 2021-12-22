SHIB is also on the list: Here are Altcoins Exploding on Reddit!

BTC is the most mentioned crypto on Reddit. ADA is ranked 3rd on the list, while SHIB is ranked 7th. It shows that Bitcoin (BTC) is the most mentioned cryptocurrency on social media platform Reddit, following the $40 billion entry in market cap on Tuesday, December 21.

SHIB is listed

According to the cryptocurrency sentiment analysis tool Memeberg Terminal, in the last 24 hours, BTC received 697 mentions. This means an increase of 9.42%. Specifically, ADA was ranked third and SHIB seventh, according to the tool that displays trending cryptocurrencies and stocks by analyzing data from crypto and stock-based subreddits. While ADA had 202 mentions, an 8.6% increase, the most significant percentage increase in mentions in the last 24 hours came from SHIB with 171.79% daily increase and 106 mentions. Other cryptocurrencies on the 10 most mentioned list include Ethereum, Polkadot, Loopring, Terra, Algorand, Crypto.com, and Polygon.

In particular, social media sites like Reddit are now very important and alternative to mainstream media to facilitate conversations about cryptocurrencies. In particular, Bitcoin’s subreddit community continues to grow in popularity as the world’s original cryptocurrency, with more and more users joining every day. Data obtained by Finbold showed that the Bitcoin subreddit had reached 3.05 million subscribers globally as of June 8, 2021. SHIB is also the 4th most followed crypto on Twitter. SHIB, which has garnered widespread attention in recent months, is now the fourth most popular cryptocurrency worldwide on Twitter, with 2.3 million followers. In comparison, Bitcoin ranks second on the list with 3.9 million followers. Increased online following can be an important indicator of the success of a project or currency, as demonstrated by the growing popularity of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu on social platforms.