SHIB, Cardano, Ripple and These 7 Altcoins Have Significant Developments!

As Bitcoin bulls eroded $43,000, experts like Mike McGlone and former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes pushed their price estimates to the million dollars. The altcoin market is also quickly making up for multi-month losses, accompanied by a positive atmosphere. Here are the developments of the week from SHIB, Cardano, Ripple, OCEAN, RGT and other projects…

Developments of the week from Cardano, Ripple and 8 altcoins

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen argued that the court should reject the SEC’s request for an extension. The SEC’s request for an extension came on March 21. You can reach the latest developments from the litigation process, which we have transferred as Kriptokoin.com.

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) has gained more than 80% value in the last two weeks following the upcoming launch of Ocean v4, OceanDAO grants and partnership with Dimitra Technology.

SushiSwap launched the “Sushi Legal Structure” proposal, which will support the Sushi DAO with a foundation to secure its investors and community and mitigate risks.

Cardano (ADA) increased its locked total value (TVL) 13% to $272.38 million. Most of the funding on the network is from the MinSwap DEX platform, with $174.51 million currently locked.

The fourth-largest Ethereum whale “Tsunade” made the biggest whale transaction of the week, buying $1.18 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB). In return, the giant whale withdrew 51.44 billion SHIB to its wallet.

According to an official announcement, the Platinum Crypto Academy team has entered into a long-term strategic cooperation with Cardano’s DeFi protocol Bashoswap. This partnership is designed to support Bashoswap’s clients in crypto analytics and trading, wealth management, personal finance, Blockchain and Web3.

Cardax, a next-generation crypto exchange ecosystem on Cardano, has signed a series of partnerships with the Duncan Coutts of Well-Typed team. It also entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Input Output, a software studio of Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.

AAX Exchange has started to support fast and low-cost transactions through Lightning Network, a mainstream L2 solution with new integrations for Bitcoin (BTC) investors.

Italian luxury brand Bulgari has launched the NFT collection on Polygon Studios, the game arm of Polygon.

Binance has completed the merger (merger) of Rari Governance Token (RGT) and Tribe (TRIBE). According to the merger, users’ RGT has been converted to TRIBE. After that, RGT withdrawals will not be possible. Users can continue to convert RGT token to TRIBE.