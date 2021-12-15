SHIB and DOGE Away: These 4 Meme Coins Are Flying!

Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have posted strong gains over the past day. As Kriptokoin.com, we transfer detailed data…

These 4 altcoins outperformed SHIB and DOGE

First of all, MetaShiba (MSHIBA) experienced an increase of 52.03 percent. MetaShiba, calling the Shiba Inu the “nipple”, describes itself as a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that aims to collaborate with community-selected philanthropic projects.

Second, Baby Floki Doge (BABYFD) gained 15.31 percent. Baby Floki Doge, named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is a multi-chain cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum network. The cryptocurrency noted on Twitter that more than 110 Binance Coins were purchased on Tuesday.

Among the top rising meme coins is the 3X Long Dogecoin Token (DOGEBULL). This coin has gained 31.72 percent in a 24-hour period. 3X Long Dogecoin Token describes itself as an ERC20 token that seeks a return equivalent to 3x the daily return of Dogecoin.

Finally, Floki One (floki) has gained 5 percent at the time of writing. Floki One says it’s the first Floki token on the Harmony One mainnet. The project behind the token plans to launch its own non-fungiable token (NFT) series, as well as create two play to earn games for community members.