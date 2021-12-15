SHIB and DOGE Away: These 4 Meme Coins Are Flying!

Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have posted strong gains over the past day. As Kriptokoin.com, we transfer detailed data…
These 4 altcoins outperformed SHIB and DOGE
First of all, MetaShiba (MSHIBA) experienced an increase of 52.03 percent. MetaShiba, calling the Shiba Inu the “nipple”, describes itself as a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that aims to collaborate with community-selected philanthropic projects.
Second, Baby Floki Doge (BABYFD) gained 15.31 percent. Baby Floki Doge, named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is a multi-chain cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum network. The cryptocurrency noted on Twitter that more than 110 Binance Coins were purchased on Tuesday.
@BabyFlokiDoge is mooning! Over 110+ $BNB Purchased Today So Far! It is time to moon! Check us out at https://t.co/wh70ZlbD9d and https://t.co/0RyRSdqjv6 @elonmusk #babyflokidoge #binance #bscgem #bscgems #ElonMusk #ELON #BNB #BinanceSmartChain pic.twitter.com/mbOhfkypjk
Among the top rising meme coins is the 3X Long Dogecoin Token (DOGEBULL). This coin has gained 31.72 percent in a 24-hour period. 3X Long Dogecoin Token describes itself as an ERC20 token that seeks a return equivalent to 3x the daily return of Dogecoin.
Finally, Floki One (floki) has gained 5 percent at the time of writing. Floki One says it’s the first Floki token on the Harmony One mainnet. The project behind the token plans to launch its own non-fungiable token (NFT) series, as well as create two play to earn games for community members.