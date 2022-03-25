SHIB, ADA, ETH and These 11 Altcoins Announce Major Developments!

The strong momentum gained, accompanied by Terra’s $3 billion Bitcoin purchase, reached $44,000 after $43,000. The leading cryptocurrency gained 5% on March 24, while Cardano and Solana are completing the day with double-digit gains. Positive atmosphere aside, there are significant developments from SHIB, ETH, ATOM and 11 altcoin projects. Here are the details…

SHIB, ADA and ETH reach important milestones

Cross-Chain protocol Stargate Finance has surpassed $1.9 billion in total locked value (TVL) shortly after its launch.

The Rare Bears NFT collection was hacked for $800,000 due to the hacker posting a phishing link on his Discord channel.

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has announced a collaboration with crypto custodian Fireblocks to issue a stablecoin pegged to the Australian dollar.

Cardano (ADA) price, after a long hiatus, has made its 24-hour gains over 10%, becoming the highest performer among the top 10 cryptos.

A report by Santiment reported that shorts exploded as Ethereum surpassed $3,000.

In the past 24 hours, 190 million Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been burned.

As Somanews, Decentraland (MANA) is preparing for the “Metaverse Fashion Week 2022” event, which will include important brands.

Cardano-based DEX platform MuesliSwap has announced the release of testnet 2.0.

The circulation of USDT in the TRON network exceeded Ethereum and reached $ 40 billion.

Ethereum surpassed Bank of America and Mastercard by market capitalization ($366.13 billion).

Cosmos-based Archway, which rewards Dapp developers, has raised $21 million to provide developer rewards.

Technology giant Qualcomm (QCOM) announced that it has set aside a $100 million fund to invest in developers and companies creating metaverse infrastructure.

Hector Finance introduced the next-generation stablecoin concept, TOR. The TOR USD stablecoin, unlike Terra’s UST, depends on a mechanism powered by smart contracts.

ZKSpace’s DeFi module and NFT marketplace, ZKSwap and ZKSea, have launched mining campaigns with the ZKS token.