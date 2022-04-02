Shia LaBeouf’s partner Mia Goth has given birth to her first child

Mia Goth has become a mom! Shia LaBeouf’s partner has apparently given birth to her first child.

The 28-year-old actress X was spotted in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, March 31, without a tummy, and on Friday, April 1, she and 35-year-old Labeouf went out pushing a stroller.

Goth was last seen pregnant on March 19, when she attended a picnic with LaBeouf and friends. LaBeouf helped the expectant mother to sit down and get up from the chaise longue.

In November 2021, it became known that the actress became pregnant after she had a noticeable bump. In the following months, the London native showed her growing belly several times, but never officially publicly announced her pregnancy.

Goth and Labeouf began their relationship again and again, after meeting in the film “Nymphomaniac: Volume II”, which takes place in 2012. The model sparked rumors that the “Holes” star proposed in 2015 when she was spotted with a ring on her left hand at a party. fashion show.

The duo got married the following October in Las Vegas, and LaBeouf told Ellen DeGeneres that the newlyweds wanted their nuptials “to be a private transaction,” but it didn’t happen.

At the time, the Los Angeles native explained: “Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live broadcast for free. [It’s] part of the deal. And I said, “You know, we don’t really need this, really. We’ll just take our personal tape. We have our moms there,” and they said, “No problem.” We’re coming home and it’s like, “Wow, hey, listen, something’s changed!” I [called the church] and they said someone pressed the wrong button, sending the video to TMZ. I said: “I get it.”

The Daytime Emmy winner continued by saying he was “proud” of their love, saying, “[Our] dads couldn’t be there, so it was nice to have them there watching in a way.”

In March 2020, a representative of LaBeouf informed us that he and Goth had broken up. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce,” the statement read. “The separation is peaceful, and all details concerning the divorce process will remain confidential.”

However, the couple subsequently reunited, as they were seen chatting on a bench in Los Angeles later that month. The director was even spotted wearing his wedding ring at the Oscars in February 2020, before going on an arcade date with Goth the following November.

The Even Stevens graduate dated other women during his breakup with Goth, including FKA Twigs and Margaret Qually. The 34-year-old musician later sued LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault and causing emotional stress. The 27-year-old Maid graduate, for her part, told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2021 that she believed the English singer’s claims.

At the time, LaBeouf took a break from acting, seeking “meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment,” a rep for the former Disney Channel star told us, adding, “Shia needs help, and he knows it.”