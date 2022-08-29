Shia LaBeouf admitted that offensive statements about his father in “Sweet Boy” were made up

Actor Shia Labeouf has grown up in front of the public, starting with a role in the Disney movie “Even Stevens”. Over the decades, he has established himself as a serious actor and director, but at the same time had some public problems and legal problems. And recently LaBeouf admitted that the insults against his father in the movie “Sweet Boy” were invented.

Honey Boy was released back in 2019 and was apparently based on Shia LaBeouf’s real-life experience as a child star in the early 2000s. In addition to writing the script, he also played his father in the drama. But during a recent appearance on “Real” with John Bernthal, LaBeouf spoke honestly about his work on this film, including that some of the offensive scenes were completely fictional. As he explained,

I wrote this narrative, which was just fucking nonsense. My dad has loved me so much all my life. Broken, exactly. Crooked, of course. Vanka, exactly. But I’ve never been unloving, I’ve never been around. He was always there… and I did a world press tour about how fucked up he is as a man.

Tell us about the shocking turn of events. Indeed, Honey Boy was a movie that centered around the young protagonist Otis (Noah Jupe) and the toxic relationship he had with his father James (LaBeouf) as he struggled with the pressure of hosting a TV show. And despite what Shia Labeouf might have said during the press for the film, it turned out that his father never seemed to be abusive in real life.

Part of what made Honey Boy such a powerful viewing experience was because of how much Shia Labeouf put himself into the project. Besides writing the script, the incarnation of his father seemed like an exercise in both therapy and acting. His girlfriend at the time FKA Twigs also played a role. But it turns out that what we saw on the screen did not necessarily correspond to what was happening at the time when Labeouf was a Disney star.

Later in the same conversation with John Bernthal, Shia Labeouf explained what his relationship with his father was like, including while working on the film “Even Stevens”. Instead of being tense and offensive, it would seem that it wasn’t. As explained by the graduates of “Transformers”,

My father never beat me, never. He spanked me once, once. And the story that is drawn in “Cute Boy” is that this dude constantly mocks his child.

This revelation will undoubtedly change the way viewers watch Honey Boy’s promotion. After the release, the drama became a hit with both critics and viewers. In fact, it’s certified fresh with a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But it is obvious that Shia Labeouf looks inside herself and honestly tells the public about her work on this film.

Honey Boy is currently streaming on Amazon.