She’s back! Beyonce adorns the cover of “British Vogue” in gold amid news about the album “Renaissance”

Beyonce in the July issue of British Vogue. The full text of the July issue of British Vogue is available for download digitally and on newsstands from Tuesday, June 21. Rafael Pavarotti

Queen Bey is back, and she’s giving fans an important fashion moment — and new music! Beyonce graced the cover of British Vogue after announcing her first solo album in six years.

Dressed in a dramatic crystal mesh coat by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, the 40-year-old “Crazy in Love” singer looked radiant on the cover of the magazine published by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful on Thursday, June 16. complemented with gold-plated earrings and metallic makeup. Her hair was styled back with asymmetrical bangs. Inside the room, the Grammy Award winner radiated even more glamour.

In one shot, she is depicted in the wildest platform boots combined with a silk corset, sequined leggings and a cascading train from Harris Reed. She also wore a massive feathered headdress. Beyonce then showed off her inner punk rock star in a patchwork leather jacket, glossy leggings, another pair of platform boots and a studded headdress.

Before the singer’s cover was released, Columbia Records announced on social media that the musician’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, will be officially released on July 29. . Tidal, the streaming service that Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z, bought in 2015, also posted the news. The hitmaker’s website has been updated to promote the upcoming project. While Beyhive members are waiting for the album to be released, they can pre-order box sets, which include a CD, a T-shirt, a poster and a 28-page photo booklet.

In her interview with Vogue, Beyonce said that the creation of the album was a long process and that she used the time during the COVID-19 pandemic to make the project right.

Her new music came after she released Lemonade in 2016. Her discography also includes the albums Beyoncé (2013), I Am… Sasha Fierce (2011), B’Day (2008) and Dangerous in Love (2003). She also curated The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack to a Disney live performance in 2019, and released the album Black Is King, a visual album accompanying a collection of music. In addition, she released the album Homecoming: The Live Album, which contains performances from her iconic debut at the 2018 Coachella Festival.

Rumors about Beyonce’s album appeared on June 10, when she deleted her profile and banner images on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. “If Beyonce releases an album at midnight today, I will be unavailable until the end of the month!” a fan wrote on Twitter. “Now Beyonce, whatever it is, please remember that we have a recession,” another user joked.