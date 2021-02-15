Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One official gameplay revealed

During the Spring Presentation of the Epic Games Store held this Thursday (11), developer Frogwares revealed the first gameplay teaser for Sherlock Holmes’ Chapter One, showing some of the main elements of investigation and combat that will be present in the game.

Sherlock Holmes promises to be the most complete criminal investigation game ever released, taking players to control the young version of the detective while unraveling mysteries and murders in a city full of secrets. In the game, you will need to be attentive to each clue and detail, as only the joining of the pieces will reveal the real story behind the missions.

The title will have dynamic action, being possible to fail in the missions by pointing out the wrong suspects or leaving the cases unsolved, and even then continuing the campaign. Frogwares also confirmed that the game should have a gameplay lasting more than 50 hours, including the main story – from 10 to 15 hours – and a huge variety of side missions.

In the trailer you can also see some of the other elements present in the title, including body analysis, free exploration around the city and a specific hand-to-hand combat that should appear only in certain moments of the game. Check out the video below.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, with no date yet.