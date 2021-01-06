Sheraton admits to being a fan of Gwen Stefani!

Via her Instagram story, Shera has just revealed that she was an absolute fan of singer Gwen Stefani when she was a teenager!

Shera just posted a TikTok of Gwen Stefani via her Instagram story! Indeed, the influencer is obviously a fan of the American singer!

On Instagram, Shera loves to share her tips and advice… But this time, the 28-year-old has shared something else entirely via her story! Indeed, this Tuesday, January 5, 2020, the YouTuber posted a TikTok from singer Gwen Stefani!

Indeed, on the video in question, the sublime Gwen Stefani revealed different vintage outfits to die for! A post the influencer captioned: “I’m moved! The teenager who had a blog fan of her thrills me! ”

We let you see a preview of the TikTok in question below! This is obviously a screenshot of beautiful Shera’s Instagram story! Warning the eyes…

SHERA KERIENSKI UNVEILED WHAT SHE EXPECTS FROM 2021

Two days ago, the beautiful Shera posted no less than two photos of herself via her Instagram feed! A post that the beautiful brunette captioned as follows: “What are you expecting from 2021? Me nothing. Lol (Looking forward to reading you). ”

Thus, Internet users have reacted en masse to the publication of the beautiful brunette! “To do more of what makes me happy”, “Stop surviving and live!”

Or: “This year 2021, I would like to travel! By the way, you look divine in the Shera photos! “” Happiness and personal growth for me! »We can read on the social network of the youtubeuse!

Comments that will please the latter! So we let you admire the two pictures in question of the beautiful 28-year-old influencer … The young woman is breathtaking, isn’t she?