Shep Rose Says Catherine Dennis Can Be “Combustible” in a Relationship, weighs in on Austin Kroll and Olivia Flowers’ Romance

I give my five kopecks! Shep Rose has really figured out the relationship of his girlfriend Catherine Dennis and weighed in on the promising romance of Austin Kroll and Olivia Flowers.

The dating history of the actors of the series “Southern Charm”: the love life of reality show stars

The 42-year-old “Southern Charm” star exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 21 that Catherine’s last romance with Bread Ravenell was a “crazy relationship” that will be at the center of the eighth season of the reality show, which will premiere on Thursday, June. 23.

“You’ll have to wait and see [what happens],” Shep teased 30—year-old Katherine and the Bread drama. “I mean, as much as it pains us to see this [breakup], Catherine can be so explosive and so emotional.”

Costar Craig Conover chimed in, exclusively telling Us, “I don’t know what happened” when it comes to the podcast host’s latest split, “Katching Up With Kathryn.”

Shep agreed, adding, “We don’t [know what happened], but we know her, and we know she can make her life difficult for herself, and we hate to see that.”

In November 2021, we confirmed that Catherine and Bread, 33, had broken up after dating for over a year. “She broke up with him and they no longer live together,” a source said at the time. — There is no evil enmity between them.

The insider explained that the southern beauty, who shares 8-year-old Kenzi and 6-year-old Saint with ex Thomas Ravenel, wanted to “get married again and have more children.”

Catherine Dennis and Bread Ravenell from Southern Charm: What they were like

However, Catherine’s relationship is not the only one that will be covered in season 8 of “Southern Charm,” according to 33-year-old Shep and Craig.

Austin, 35, exclusively confirmed to Us in May that he is dating 30-year-old Olivia after his split from Madison Lecroy in 2020. The barber, for his part, is engaged to Brett Randle.

The founder of Kings Calling was first linked to Olivia in December 2021 during the filming of the new season of the show in Charleston — and, according to his pals, everything is still fine between them.

“I know their relationship. Olivia’s parents live across the street from me,” Shep told us on Tuesday. “I think Austin has tiptoed from his previous relationship to the next one.”

The dating story of Austin Kroll: colleagues from the film “Southern Charm”, Bravo stars and much more

The author of “Average Expectations” admitted that it is “a little frustrating” to watch Austin enter into a new relationship after the drama with Madison. Shep said that he finds himself saying to Austin, “Make a decision,” because the brewer is very timid.

“Austen has never made a decision in his life,” Craig told Us, to which Shep replied, “[When] he tries to buy a ticket, he’s like, ‘Should I leave at 4:00 or 5:30? Like, maybe I just won’t go!”

The founder of Sewing Down South confirmed that Austin has “anxiety before making decisions,” but when it comes to Olivia, he seems happy. Shep concluded: “Olivia is a spoiler — she’s gorgeous. And now they are in very good condition. I’m thinking.”

The premiere of the 8th season of “Southern Charm” will take place on the Bravo channel on Thursday, June 23, at 21:00. ET.

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi