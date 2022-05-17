Shep Rose and Austin Kroll joke about Madison Lecroy keeping Her Fiance Away from “Southern Charm”

The complex dynamic in Charleston continues. While Craig Conover seemingly reconciled with Madison Lecroy before the season 8 premiere of “Southern Charm,” Shep Rose and Austin Kroll can’t say the same.

“[You say]:”How are you? “Because you feel like you’ve been through a lot of the same things together. …So I have a friendly relationship with almost everyone who was on the show. And even if it’s not like, “Hey, let’s spend the weekend together.” If I see them, if I see anyone, I would hug them tightly.”

However, the RelationShep graduate couldn’t help but cast a shadow when asked about Madison’s fiance, Brett Randle, and her recent remarks that the cast of “Southern Charm” wouldn’t be invited to her upcoming wedding.

“Oh, no!” — he joked. “I had so many high hopes. No. I’m tired of going to weddings, so thank you, Madison, for not inviting me.”

The hairdresser also made it clear that her man, with whom she got engaged in October 2021, will not participate in the Bravo show.

“Does it exist, that’s the question,” Shep told Us. “He’s a hologram.”

Austin, who dated Madison for several years, later confessed: “Actually, I didn’t even know his name.”

When Shep noted that the 34-year-old Austin and Madison’s relationship was still “pretty frosty” after the breakup, the “Pillows and Beer” podcast co-host added, “We don’t really revolve around each other very much.”

Austin, however, moved on to “Southern Charm” newcomer Olivia Flowers, who debuted in the season 8 trailer, which was released on Monday.

“Olivia is a lovely, sweet woman who is now an actor, what can we say. I’m just so excited that people are meeting her. …She really, in my opinion, brings the charm back to our show. She is exactly the type of person we should have around, for example, we want to be around her. So it was so exciting [to have her on board],” the founder of Kings Calling Brewing told us. “I’ve known her for a year and a half. You will certainly see where it begins, how it ends. And it’s definitely some ebb and flow while I’m trying to figure it out.”