Shenmue will receive the Tower of God animated series

Yu Suzuki’s work will receive an animation adaptation through a 13-part series by the producers of other licenses such as Tower of God.

Those responsible for Shenmue The Animation have confirmed the adaptation of Yu Suzuki’s work to the world of animation. In this way, Crunchyroll will collaborate with Adult Swim in the realization of the series, whose production is in the hands of Telecom Animation Film, who did the same with Tower of God.

The series will consist of 13 episodes directed by Chikara Sakurai, who participated in the second season of One-Punch Man. Yu Suzuki will participate in the project as an executive producer. We will know more details soon.

Along with the reveal, studios have released the first promotional image. In it we can appreciate the aesthetic change of the main faces of the video game. It is currently in the middle of the production process.

The odyssey still stands

It has not been easy to see Shenmue 3 come true. Kickstarter through, Yu Suzuki was able to follow the path of a saga that still seems to be far from closed. In this house it obtained a rating of 7.5 out of 10. During our analysis, we said that it is “a complete triumph” for fans of video games. “A trophy that recognizes the tenacity and passion of franchise lovers who have struggled for more than a decade to see the continuation of one of their most beloved games.”



