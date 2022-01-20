Shenmue The Animation Already Has A Release Date; New Trailer For The Series

Shenmue: Crunchyroll has announced new details and a new video preview of the animated series based on the popular SEGA license. Shenmue the Animation will premiere on Sunday, February 6 on Crunchyroll, the manganime platform available in many countries, including Spain. The subscription service has given all the details of the premiere, including the publication time of the first episode of this anime adaptation of one of SEGA’s most legendary licenses. You can see its new trailer subtitled in Spanish at the beginning of this news.

Shenmue the Animation: date, time, number of chapters and details

Shenmue the Animation will premiere its first chapter this Sunday, February 6 at 05:30 (CET), before dawn. For its part, in Pacific time it will be 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 5. In total, the series will consist of 13 episodes and will tell us a story of self-discovery, personal growth and revenge; based entirely on the original Dreamcast video game published in December 1999. In this case, the action of the series seeks to pay homage and honor the legend created by Yu Suzuki.

Shenmue the Animation Official Synopsis

“Year 1985, Yokosuka. Ryo Hazuki has trained hard from a very young age to master the Hazuki style of Jujitsu under the supervision of his strict father at the Hazuki dojo,” reads the official synopsis. “However, one day a mysterious man named Lan Di murders his father and steals the mirror that his father had dedicated his life to protect. Ryo is determined to uncover the truth behind his father’s murder, but he soon finds himself embroiled in a war between mysterious organizations and travels from Yokosuka to Hong Kong. It’s the beginning of Ryo’s long journey!”