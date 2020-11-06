Shenmue III arrives on Steam on November 19

Those who were waiting for the release of Shenmue III on Steam can already adopt on the agenda: from November 19, those who have an account at the Valve store will have the chance to enjoy this journey.

The revelation was made in a message published on the game’s official website, and those who chose to receive this version during the survey conducted between September and October 2019 should access the questionnaire again to find the code in the “Downloads and Download Codes” version. A reminder will be sent to those registered to remember this procedure.

Shenmue III has been available for PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store since November 19 last year.



