Shenmue 3, A New Free Game On the Epic Games Store; How To Download On Pc

Shenmue 3 is the first free game of the daily Christmas promotion on the Epic Games Store. We tell you how to add it to your digital library. Epic Games Store celebrates Christmas with a promotion of daily free games. The first of those revealed is Shenmue 3, the third installment in the popular Yu Suzuki franchise. You must hurry: you have until December 17 at 17:00 (CET) to get hold of it.

Once you complete the redemption, they will remain linked to your digital library forever. We must remind you that it is the full version, that is, you will not find restriction of any type of content.

“In this third installment of the epic Shenmue saga, Ryo will try to solve the mystery behind the Mirror of the Phoenix, an artifact coveted by the murderer of his father,” says the editor in her official description. “Your journey of him will take you into an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and beautiful scenery.”

During the game we can look forward to “mountain towns and villages” where Ryo will test “his luck”, hone his skill, and “work part-time while investigating those who know the truth behind the Mirror of the Phoenix”.

