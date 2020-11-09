Shemar Moore prepares for a premiere with the drama

Swat season 4 is about to bring to our screens and in a new post on Instagram, you can see some of what star Shemar Moore had to say about what will be an emotionally charged two-hour start to the season.

This series tackles issues like social justice and police reform head-on, and will also put Hondo in a position where he is asking questions and contemplating his situation in the world.

He is a black police officer in a world where systemic racism is a serious problem. He has a job to do, but he also feels the pain of those who suffer. The SWAT premiere will feature conflict, but also flashbacks of a younger Hondo when Rodney King was making headlines.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for the first episode yet, check it out below!

“3 seventeen years old” – Hondo, his father Daniel Sr. (Obba ​​Babatundé) and his teenage son Darryl (Deshae Frost) confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the black community, through flashbacks of the city of 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. Additionally, the SWAT team hunts down the sprawling El Diablo drug cartel hiding in the city and a jihadist group detonates bombs in coordinated attacks, in the first part of the two-hour premiere of SWAT season four. ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHLmkWglmma/?utm_source=ig_embed

The best TV shows are usually the ones that ask you questions about the world around you, and the signs point to SWAT doing it. After all, this is more than a standard police drama.

The episode will last 2 hours, recounting the aforementioned events, and then the SWAT team, chasing the El Diablo drug cartel that hides in the city. Without a doubt on Wednesday, November 11, will kick off SWAT season 4, according to the production and fans, it promises to be incredible.



