Shell change move for HarmonyOS from Huawei

There are many developments for HarmonyOS, the new operating system developed by Huawei. The China-based company, which recently stated that almost all Huawei-signed devices will switch to this operating system, again comes up with a development. Huawei is changing the logo for HarmonyOS. Huawei is considering two different versions for the HarmonyOS logo. Here is the look of the new logos, one for the global version and another for the Chinese version:

Huawei HarmonyOS logo changes: There are two versions

As we have seen in China-based companies, many details are developed in two different ways, globally and locally for China. HarmonyOS, the operating system of Huawei, one of them, will also have two different logo designs. The China-based technology giant who wants to change the shell is making its move before the new release.

HarmonyOS will switch to version 2.0 soon, and its new logo has also appeared. With the emergence of the logo prepared for the new version, Huawei gives a new look to the operating system.

As you can see above, the logo on the left is the global version, and the right one is the Chinese version. The very minimal logos seem to attract attention in this way.

As far as is known, this operating system, which was developed due to the US embargo, will finally switch to version 2.0, which has been developed for some time in September.



