Sheana Shay’s “Biggest Insecurity” Is Nothing Compared to This $60 Scalp Fund

Keep it real! Sheana Shay teamed up with ME Cosmetics to normalize conversations about hair loss and talk about an innovative product that she is obsessed with!

The 37-year-old reality TV star candidly told fans about her path to hair loss after giving birth, which began when she and her fiance Brock Davis welcomed their baby girl in April last year.

Last December, the California native responded with applause to Internet trolls who criticized her appearance in an episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“To everyone who commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and the only legitimate thing I usually set up,” she captioned the Instagram Story post.

In the days and weeks that followed, Shay told Us Weekly’s Stylish that she had received “a lot of feedback” from women who had experienced the same thing. (After all, approximately 50 percent of women experience noticeable hair loss.)

“One of the products that was highly recommended to me was ME cosmetics, so I tried it, and it immediately became a staple of my beauty routine,” says Shay. “Then I was able to contact Founder Camilla, and I am honored that she asked me to join us as an ambassador.”

The TV star swears by the Can’t Stop Me Now Ultimate Coverage Scalp Foundation ($60), which debuted with the launch of the brand in November 2021. “What I like about it is that it’s the simplest app,” she tells us, adding that it’s so simple, “a child can do it.”

ME Cosmetics

How does she apply it? “I apply powder to the brush, then apply it with pinpoint movements to the desired area and just comb back to fill in the hairline or parting. It’s great because it’s resistant to water and sweat, so it stays on all day.”

ME Cosmetics was launched in November 2021, but has already acquired a cult status. He was born as a result of the personal struggle of the founder Camilla Barreto. “After I turned 20, I encountered androgenetic alopecia and am well aware of the emotional consequences of hair loss for women,” she says.

“However, the fact is that beauty departments do not yet have special shelves with products specifically designed to mask hair loss.” she continues. “So a common hack that many of us have been using for years is to adapt products designed for a different purpose, such as eye shadow, root coatings and colored dry shampoos. Unfortunately, these products tend not to mask hair loss, as they are simply not designed for this purpose.”

So the Scalp Foundation was born. It is currently available in six colors, but there are even more in development. “This fall, ME Cosmetics will release three new shades: light brown, dark brown and silver,” says Barreto. Moreover, responsible customers like Shay can also count on a subscription-based loyalty program.