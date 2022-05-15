Sheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules celebrates Hana Berner’s wedding in the Hamptons after the drama with Stacy Schroeder’s invitation

A celebration of love! When Hannah Berner and Des Bishop tied the knot, they were joined by all sorts of bravebrity, including several former colleagues of Stassi Schroeder on the “Vanderpump Rules” who missed her ceremony.

“It’s time for a wedding in the Hamptons,” Sheana Shay exclaimed on Friday, May 13, in an Instagram Story video, posing with her fiance Brock Davis and their co—star Raquel Leviss.

In a separate Story, the 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules personality shared footage of the newlyweds’ first dance in the reception hall. “Congratulations!!! @hannahberner and @desbishop,” Shay wrote in the caption, adding a heart and eye emoji.

The host of the podcast “Scheananigans” hit the headlines a few hours earlier after sharp-eyed fans noticed that she was not in Rome, Italy, at the second wedding of 33-year-old Schroeder and husband Bo Clark.

“Some of her family, friends and former colleagues, including Sheana, had to be recalled.”

The author of “Off With My Head” and Clark, who got engaged in July 2019, had an intimate backyard wedding in September 2020 after they postponed their plans for an Italian ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple, who have a 16-month-old daughter Hartford, exchanged vows for the second time on Thursday, May 12.

During a small Italian ceremony, fans noticed that Schroeder’s former colleagues Kristen Douthat, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were not present, although Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who announced their separation last month, arrived in the country to celebrate the wedding. .

Shay previously confirmed earlier this week that she would be in New York on Schroeder’s special day for a special live edition of her podcast, the day before Berner’s own celebration.

The 30-year-old Summer House graduate married 46-year-old Bishop on Friday surrounded by her loved ones and her former housemates, including Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo and her boyfriend Craig Conover.

“We’re ready!!!” 29-year-old DeSorbo signed the clip in an Instagram Story while getting dressed with the bride. She explained, “Do you know how I feel? I feel like it’s the “Princess Diaries” and it’s like “We took this and this and made a princess!”

Berner and Bishop, for their part, got engaged in February 2021 after almost a year of dating.

“It makes me nervous because I don’t want him to die,” the “Burning in Hell” podcast host jokingly told us earlier that month about their 15—year age difference. “He didn’t meet me at an easy time. I was in the house, so he definitely saw me from many angles. It wasn’t the easiest beginning of our relationship, but you’ll see how it plays out in the series.”

She added: “I know I have a goalkeeper, and for the first time I’ve ever thought about marrying a guy.”